CBSE Class 12 exams from February 15: Ban on carrying old QP in exam hall; check other instructions

CBSE Board Class 12 Exams 2019: The exams for class 10 will begin from February 21 and class 12 from February 15, according to the CBSE datesheet. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also issued important instructions for the candidates appearing in the exams.

The question papers will be handled by Centre Superintendent (CS). Each exam centre will have one CS and deputy CS for every centre. A total of 4,974 exam centres have been set-up across the country, according to the board.

CBSE Class 12 exams security measures

Among new initiatives, the board has launched a first-ever short movie on its website to help parents and teachers deal with stress. Counsellors and experts are available throughout the exam season for students over email, phone and video conferencing.

According to CBSE, here are basic tips to make the exam smooth for all:

Internal Choice: This year, there will be 33 per cent more internal choices. CBSE said in its official release that it will also give special consideration to creative answers.

Result date: The result will be announced one week before the result was announced last year.

Reporting time: Candidates need to report to the exam centres before 10 am on the exam days

Dress code: Students need to wear their school uniforms during the exams. Candidates will not be allowed to wear casual clothes for security purpose.

Accompany: Parents/guardians or any person accompanying the candidate will not be allowed to enter the premises of the exam centre.

Admit card: Candidates need to bring their admit cards along with them to the exam hall without which no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam.

Seat allotment: Candidates will be divided into a batch of 24 students in a class during the exam. Students need to know their seats and should not move without instructions.

Old question paper banned: No one can carry question paper in the exam hall.

This year, a total of 31 lakh candidates will appear for both the Class 10 and class 12 examinations. Around 12.5 lakh candidates will take the class 12 exam and 18.5 lakh will take the class 10 exam. The board is following special security provisions this year after an alleged leak of question paper the last year.