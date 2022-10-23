CBSE Class 10th, 12th practical exams 2023 schedule announced; check dates

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced that the practical exams and internal assessments for classes 10 and 12 in winter bound schools will begin in November 2022. The notice is available on the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the practical exams, project and internal assessments for classes 10 and 12 for winter bound schools will begin from November 15 and conclude on December 14. However, the Board has added that these practical exam dates are specifically for winter bound schools, and not regular session schools.

This decision has been taken by the Board as the winter bound schools are expected to stay closed in the month of January.

However, the Board has also instructed all the winter bound schools that the marks for all the practical exams, projects and internal assessments should be uploaded simultaneously from the date of the start of the practical examinations. “The uploading of marks shall be completed by last date of respective class. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board,” the official letter stated.

The Board has also instructed schools to ensure that the exams should be conducted in two or three sessions in a day if the number of

students is more than 20.