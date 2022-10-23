scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

CBSE Class 10th, 12th practical exams 2023 schedule announced; check dates

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2023: The practical exams, project and internal assessments for classes 10 and 12 for winter bound schools will begin from November 15 and conclude on December 14.

CBSE practical exam datesheet, CBSE board exams 2023, CBSE board exams datesheet, CBSEThese practical exam dates are specifically for winter bound schools, and not regular session schools. (Representative image. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced that the practical exams and internal assessments for classes 10 and 12 in winter bound schools will begin in November 2022. The notice is available on the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the practical exams, project and internal assessments for classes 10 and 12 for winter bound schools will begin from November 15 and conclude on December 14. However, the Board has added that these practical exam dates are specifically for winter bound schools, and not regular session schools.

Read |What to do if you scored less in CUET, board exams?

This decision has been taken by the Board as the winter bound schools are expected to stay closed in the month of January.

However, the Board has also instructed all the winter bound schools that the marks for all the practical exams, projects and internal assessments should be uploaded simultaneously from the date of the start of the practical examinations. “The uploading of marks shall be completed by last date of respective class. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board,” the official letter stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...

The Board has also instructed schools to ensure that the exams should be conducted in two or three sessions in a day if the number of
students is more than 20.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 02:09:35 pm
Next Story

Why farmers can look forward to a good rabi season

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement