Cancel board exams, promote students on basis of online exams or internal assessment: Arvind Kejriwal to Centre on board exams

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today requested the central government to cancel classes 10 and 12 board exams due to spike in Covid-19 cases, as per PTI. “Conducting board exams can lead to largescale spread of coronavirus, alternative methods of assessment can be explored,” said Kejriwal. He suggested that students can be promoted on “basis of either online exams or internal assessment.”

CBSE’s board examinations are scheduled to begin on May 4. Sources in the Education Ministry told The Indian Express that holding the examinations on time seems “difficult”, given the increase in fresh infections.

While the government now seems open to reconsidering the examination dates, officers said it was too early to indicate the exact changes to the schedule.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra board has deferred SSC, HSC exams. MP Board too has announced postponement of the board exams.