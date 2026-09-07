CBSE board exams answer sheets: CIC tells CBSE to charge as per RTI rules

During the CIC hearing, the CPIO submitted that the answer sheet was supplied after payment of photocopying charges as prescribed under the RTI Rules, 2012. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representational image)

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to provide copies of answer scripts sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by charging photocopying fees strictly in accordance with the RTI Rules, 2012.

The commission has also recommended that the CBSE amend its May 19, 2025 circular, which restricts candidates who obtain answer sheets under the RTI Act from subsequently seeking verification or revaluation. The CIC observed that such a restriction is inconsistent with the spirit of the transparency law.

The matter came before the commission following an RTI application filed by a Class 10 CBSE examination candidate seeking photocopies of his answer sheets. The candidate cited the high cost of the board’s regular re-evaluation process and also raised concerns over the difficulty level of the Class 10 Mathematics Standard Set 3 paper, the implementation of the moderation policy and deductions in marks.