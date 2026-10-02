CBSE Exams 2027: Board clears confusion over Class 10 passing criteria

In a relief to Class 10 students, parents and schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that there is no change in the passing criteria. Students will continue to need 33 per cent marks, combining their internal assessment and board examination marks, rather than scoring 33 per cent separately in each, as it was in last academic year.

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The clarification comes after several teachers and students raised confusion after the ‘secondary school curriculum for class 9-10 (part-1) for 2026- 27 ‘. The board mentioned that “to be declared successful in a subject, a student must secure a minimum of 33 % marks separately in external and internal assessments, calculated on the combined total of Internal Assessment and External Examination marks, as per the prescribed scheme. Subjects assessed entirely through internal assessment shall follow the specific guidelines notified separately, along with their curriculum.

”As per the assessment structure for class IX and X, the main examination conducted by CBSE is 80 marks and 20 marks in internal assessment. “The final result of the student shall be determined by combining performance in both the External Examination and the Internal Assessment. Students are required to appear in and complete both components of assessment,” the circular read.

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However, following confusion among students, teachers and parents over this passing criterion, the CBSE clarified that there is no change and the assessment pattern will be the same as the last academic year 2025-26 for class 10. A teacher from a private school in Sonipat, Haryana, also raised the matter in the webinar hosted by CBSE on “Relevance of Registration & LOC” today at its headquarters earlier this week and asked for a clarification.

To which a CBSE official said, “In Class 10, combining both internal assessment and exams, students should score 33%. While in Class 12, 33% marks separately in practicals and exams. Earlier, it was decided, but we have withdrawn it. We are continuing with the old one because a lot of changes are coming, so we wanted to bring all the changes in one go later on. Right now, the old one will be followed.”

CBSE also issued a notification to all heads of schools affiliated with it on September 21 and said that, “The Board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for classes 10 and 12 to provide a broad template and serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula.

Further, SQPs give a broad understanding of the question paper design and need to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life…”It also said,

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“There is no change in the question paper design and assessment pattern for the Academic Session 2026-27. The passing criteria will remain the same as those applicable during the Academic Session 2025-26,” it said.