CBSE cancels board exams 2026 for Classes 10th, 12th across the Middle East: Which countries are affected

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday, postponed board examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026, for Class 10 and Class 12 students across the Middle East. Citing the current security situation in the region, the Board, in a notice said that the decision affects students at CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The notice came after a fabricated circular was viral on social media, citing exam postponement in the Middle East Regions due to regional tensions.

In its notice, CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said the Board will review the situation on Tuesday, March 3, and announce new exam dates as well as decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards.