‘Your worth isn’t defined by marks,’: PM Modi cheers exam warriors at Mann Ki Baat

Speaking during the 131st episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, the Prime Minister reminded students that anxiety before exams is not a weakness but a shared human experience.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 11:02 AM IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha AI PM Modi interaction students AI"Children of every generation have felt this way — you are not alone," he said, acknowledging common fears around memory and time management. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address, encouraged Class 10 and 12 board exam students to stay calm, trust themselves, and focus on their efforts rather than the outcome. Speaking during the 131st episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, the Prime Minister reminded students that anxiety before exams is not a weakness but a shared human experience. “Children of every generation have felt this way — you are not alone,” he said, acknowledging common fears around memory and time management.

PM Modi said, “A mark sheet does not define a student’s value. Trust yourself. Write down everything you have studied with all your heart,” adding that parents and teachers measure success through dedication, not just grades.

He also encouraged students to stay connected with their families and educators during this period, calling open communication a vital stress-reliever.

The address came on the heels of the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), where Modi last week spotlighted the formative role teachers play in a student’s life, drawing from his own personal experiences. He described PPC as more than an exam prep platform — a space where students can freely discuss stress, expectations, and life beyond academics.

This year’s edition marked a significant expansion of the programme, stretching its reach across multiple regions of the country for the first time. Sessions were held in Coimbatore, Raipur, Devmogra, and New Delhi — with one of the most memorable interactions taking place aboard a cruise on the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, blending outreach with symbolism.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the Class 10th and 12th annual board exams 2026 from February 17, Tuesday. According to the exam timetable issued by CBSE earlier, tests will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.  This year, an estimated 43.6 lakh candidates are set to appear for both CBSE Secondary and Higher Secondary exams.

 

