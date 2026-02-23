‘Your worth isn’t defined by marks,’: PM Modi cheers exam warriors at Mann Ki Baat

"Children of every generation have felt this way — you are not alone," he said, acknowledging common fears around memory and time management. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address, encouraged Class 10 and 12 board exam students to stay calm, trust themselves, and focus on their efforts rather than the outcome. Speaking during the 131st episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, the Prime Minister reminded students that anxiety before exams is not a weakness but a shared human experience. “Children of every generation have felt this way — you are not alone,” he said, acknowledging common fears around memory and time management.

PM Modi said, “A mark sheet does not define a student’s value. Trust yourself. Write down everything you have studied with all your heart,” adding that parents and teachers measure success through dedication, not just grades.