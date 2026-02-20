CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Analysis: How was the paper today?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 20 held the physics paper for Class 12. The paper was conducted for 70 marks, and students got three hours to complete the paper. The CBSE Class 12 physics examination conducted today, as per students and teachers, was easy to moderate in difficulty and well within the prescribed syllabus.

The CBSE Class 12 Physics question paper had 33 compulsory questions, divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E.

Section A comprised multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and assertion-reasoning questions of one mark each. Section B had two-mark each five questions with internal choice in a few questions. Section C comprised three-mark questions with an internal choice in one question. Section D had case study-based questions of 4 marks each. Section E had long answer questions of 5 marks each, with internal choice in a few questions. No overall choice was available, and only one choice had to be attempted in questions with internal options.