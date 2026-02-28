CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Analysis: What was the difficulty level of the 2026 question paper?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 28 held the chemistry paper for Class 12. The paper was conducted for 70 marks, and students got three hours to complete the paper. The CBSE Class 12 chemistry examination, as per students and teachers, was moderate in difficulty and within the prescribed syllabus.

The CBSE Class 12 chemistry question paper had 33 compulsory questions, divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E.

Section A comprised multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of one mark each. Section B had two-mark each questions. Section C comprised three-mark questions. Section D questions were of four marks each and Section E comprised questions of 5 marks each.