CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Analysis: What was the difficulty level of the 2026 question paper?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 28 held the chemistry paper for Class 12. The paper was conducted for 70 marks, and students got three hours to complete the paper. The CBSE Class 12 chemistry examination, as per students and teachers, was moderate in difficulty and within the prescribed syllabus.
The CBSE Class 12 chemistry question paper had 33 compulsory questions, divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E.
Section A comprised multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of one mark each. Section B had two-mark each questions. Section C comprised three-mark questions. Section D questions were of four marks each and Section E comprised questions of 5 marks each.
According to Somya Hooda, Chemistry Department, Silverline Prestige School, the paper included a good mix of competency-based and moderate questions, which assessed the application of knowledge. The CBSE Class 12 chemistry paper was average and the questions were mainly CBSE sample paper-based. Direct questions were straight forward and easy to answer. The MCQs and competency-based questions were also of average difficulty, ensuring a balanced assessment. Students finished the paper well in time and were satisfied with the level of the paper. Overall, all the sets were moderate to easy.
The Class 12 Chemistry CBSE exam was moderate to easy, says Shalini Gupta, Subject matter expert, Lancers Army Schools. Most questions were directly from the prescribed syllabus, covering key topics like organic chemistry and electrochemistry. Numerical problems were manageable, and theoretical questions required analytical thinking. The paper was student-friendly, well-balanced, and scoring for those who were thorough with concepts. Time management was decent, allowing students to complete it comfortably.
The Class 12 Chemistry paper was moderately difficult, says Sarita Khokhar, Academic Coordinator, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad. Most questions were NCERT-based, requiring conceptual clarity for numericals and organic conversions. Students with strong NCERT prep and practice would’ve found it balanced. Time management was reasonable, with students completing the paper on time. “The paper was moderate, time-taking in numericals, and organic conversions were a bit tough,” say students Kushagra Tripathi and Kartik Srivastava from the same school.
The Chemistry paper was moderate to easy, says Shikha Nath, KIIT World School, Gurugram. The 33-question paper was well-balanced, student-friendly, and strictly NCERT-based, assessing conceptual clarity, application skills, and analytical thinking. Topics covered include Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Coordination Compounds, Organic Chemistry, Biomolecules, and real-life applications. Divided into five sections, it had MCQs, short-answer questions, numericals, case-based questions, and long-answer questions. Students found it manageable, completing it comfortably within the time. The paper effectively tested understanding, clarity, and reasoning skills, with most questions being direct and scoring.
The CBSE 2026 chemistry paper was well-balanced and moderate, testing conceptual understanding, says Sonam Chauhan, PGT Chemistry, JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru. The paper had straightforward MCQs, conceptual short-answer questions, and balanced long-answer questions, covering Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Coordination Compounds, and Organic Chemistry. Numericals were formula-based, and internal choices provided flexibility. Physical Chemistry had moderate numericals, Organic Chemistry emphasized mechanisms, and Inorganic Chemistry was memory-based. Time management was key, but the paper was completable in 3 hours. Overall, it was fair, student-friendly, and CBSE-aligned.
The Chemistry question paper was NCERT-based and well-balanced, focusing on critical thinking, says Dr Afjal Hussain Mazumder, Modern English School, Guwahati. It tested numerical, knowledge, understanding, application, and HOTS skills, with simple language and minimal construct-irrelevant variance. Thorough NCERT learners who followed layered learning will find it a boon, while surface learners may struggle, though passing won’t be a big challenge.