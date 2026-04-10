CBSE concludes Class 10, 12 board exams; over 3 lakh evaluators covered under IPS, schools asked to verify OECMS data

The proposal was approved in the recent Governing Body meeting of the board, where it was decided that the application for procuring a license be moved.(Express Photo by Manoj Kumar/ representative)

CBSE Concludes Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2026 today, on April 10, and is now set to launch the Integrated Payment System (IPS) for releasing final payments to examination centres.

The system will be rolled out immediately after the completion of exams, CBSE had stated in its notice, and will process payments based on data automatically pulled from the Online Examination Centre Management System (OECMS).

The IPS will factor in details such as the number of functionaries deputed, candidates who appeared or were absent, and the number of rooms used during the examination period. CBSE noted that in previous years, discrepancies in such data had led to incorrect payment claims by some schools.