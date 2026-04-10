CBSE concludes Class 10, 12 board exams; over 3 lakh evaluators covered under IPS, schools asked to verify OECMS data

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CBSE Concludes Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2026 today, on April 10, and is now set to launch the Integrated Payment System (IPS) for releasing final payments to examination centres.
The system will be rolled out immediately after the completion of exams, CBSE had stated in its notice, and will process payments based on data automatically pulled from the Online Examination Centre Management System (OECMS).
The IPS will factor in details such as the number of functionaries deputed, candidates who appeared or were absent, and the number of rooms used during the examination period. CBSE noted that in previous years, discrepancies in such data had led to incorrect payment claims by some schools.
To avoid similar issues this year, the board has directed all centre superintendents and heads of schools to verify their data on the OECMS portal. Schools have been asked to rectify any errors and fill in missing information in coordination with their respective regional offices within the stipulated deadline in April 2026. The board has clarified that no requests for correction will be entertained after the deadline.
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Meanwhile, CBSE also shared details of payments processed for practical examinations. As per its earlier circular dated March 16, 2026, the board had launched a dedicated IPS portal for practicals. Payments have already been released for 15,941 schools and 3,00,669 exam functionaries, including observers and external examiners.
CBSE flagged that several payments were rejected due to incorrect bank account details submitted by schools and exam personnel. All remaining schools have been asked to update and freeze their bank details on the IPS practical portal at the earliest. The portal will remain active till April 16, 2026, and institutions have been advised to complete the process within the given timeline to avoid delays.
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Meanwhile, the timely rollout of the payment system also comes against the backdrop of global uncertainties, including the ongoing tensions in West Asia, which have raised concerns around logistics, fuel supply disruptions, and administrative preparedness across sectors.