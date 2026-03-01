Hoax notice says CBSE cancels exam across the Middle East over Iran-Israel war; Board denies it

The Board has now clarified its stance and deemed the circular notice fake. (Image; CBSE \ X)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has found itself at the centre of a misinformation campaign after a fabricated circular purportedly issued by the board went viral on social media, falsely claiming the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the 2025-26 academic year in the Middle East region.

The forged document, bearing the CBSE letterhead and falsely attributed to Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, claimed that the remaining language papers for Classes 10 and 12 had been cancelled at Middle East examination centres, citing “extraordinary global circumstances and prevailing war conditions.”

The Board has now clarified its stance and deemed the circular notice fake. The notice will be followed by an official update from CBSE, as mentioned on the Board on its post. This year, an estimated 43.6 lakh candidates are set to appear for both CBSE Secondary and Higher Secondary exams.