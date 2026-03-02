CBSE Class 10th Hindi Exam Analysis 2026: ‘Difficulty level was moderate,’ say teachers

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 2 held the Hindi paper for Class 10. The paper was conducted for 80 marks, and students got three hours to complete the paper. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi examination, as per students and teachers, was moderate in difficulty and within the prescribed syllabus. The examination was conducted between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm across various exam centres in India.
Subha Chandra Jha, deputy head of the Hindi department at Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, observed that the Hindi Course-B question paper was of moderate difficulty and strictly aligned with the prescribed syllabus and pattern. She noted that the paper emphasised competency, application, and critical thinking rather than rote memorisation.
“The comprehension passages in the reading section were competency-based, with the inclusion of a reason-assertion, which required careful reading and deep understanding. While the grammar section was application-based, focusing on students’ understanding of grammatical rules,” she said.
On the other hand, she analysed that the writing and literature sections combined understanding, application, analytical skills, and creativity. Overall, she described the paper as well-structured, balanced, and scoring.
“The grammar section was balanced and did not include very difficult questions,” said Dr Alka Kapur, principal of the Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh. She said, “The writing section (letter, paragraph, advertisement, short story, etc.) provided a good opportunity to assess students’ creativity and expression skills.”
Some students mentioned that they faced a slight challenge in managing time while attempting the long-answer questions, though they generally found the overall difficulty level to be moderate. They felt that the examination was fair, balanced, and aligned with the prescribed syllabus, giving well-prepared candidates a strong chance of scoring good marks, said Kapur.
According to student feedback, Kapur claimed that the exam was satisfactory, with most questions being clear and easy to understand. “Students pointed out that the questions from the prose and poetry sections were not taken directly from textbook exercises but were framed to test thinking and analytical skills, which made it easier for those who had studied thoroughly to write effective answers,” she said.