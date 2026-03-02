CBSE Class 10th Hindi Exam Analysis 2026: ‘Difficulty level was moderate,’ say teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 2 held the Hindi paper for Class 10. The paper was conducted for 80 marks, and students got three hours to complete the paper. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi examination, as per students and teachers, was moderate in difficulty and within the prescribed syllabus. The examination was conducted between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm across various exam centres in India.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Analysis: Overall

Subha Chandra Jha, deputy head of the Hindi department at Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, observed that the Hindi Course-B question paper was of moderate difficulty and strictly aligned with the prescribed syllabus and pattern. She noted that the paper emphasised competency, application, and critical thinking rather than rote memorisation.