CBSE Exam Schedule 2027 Live Updates: Board yet to release Class 10, 12 date sheet

CBSE Exam Schedule 2027 Live Updates (Photo: AI Generated)

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely release the date sheets for the board examinations 2027 in October. Once released online, students of Class 10 and 12 can visit the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in, to download the tentative exam schedule and align their preparation strategy accordingly.

Observing the pattern followed by the board every year, CBSE will release the Class 10, 12 date sheets 2027 in two stages. Last year, the board had released the tentative date sheets for both classes on September 24, while the final date sheet was released on October 30.

Story continues below this ad For the forthcoming CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2027, the board has already released the subject-wise sample question papers (SQP) and their corresponding marking schemes online, which can be accessed by students from its academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. Read | How to download CBSE 10th, 12th boards 2027 subject-wise sample papers, marking scheme from cbseacademic.nic.in In a press note released recently, CBSE has informed students and schools that there will be no change in the assessment scheme or passing criteria for the CBSE board examinations 2027. The passing criteria and question paper structure will exhibit the same pattern introduced last session. While the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2027 will likely be conducted between February and April 2027, the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2027, as last academic year, will be held in two session. The first session will likely be carried out between February and March while second session will likely be conducted in May 2027 for students who want to improve their marks. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2027 are required to closely follow the official handles of the board or the live feeds given below for timely updates. Live Updates Sep 30, 2026 03:04 PM IST CBSE Exam Schedule 2027 Live Updates: What is LOC submission? The list of candidates (LOC)submission is an official and mandatory online process in which schools affiiated with CBSE are required to submit the final list of students who are appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations of the current academic year along with their details. Sep 30, 2026 02:59 PM IST CBSE Exam Schedule 2027 Live Updates: LOC started for Class 10 and 12 students The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the online submission of the Class 10 and 12 list of candidates (LOC) through its official website, cbse.gov.in. Students who do not get registered online by the school authorities will not be allowed to appear for the board examination, as outlined by the board in its recent press note. Sep 30, 2026 02:54 PM IST CBSE Exam Schedule 2027 Live Updates: Last year date sheet release date CBSE had released the Class 10 and 12 tentative date sheet on September 24 last year while the final date sheet was released on October 30. From last year's release date trend, students can expect this year's tentative date sheet any time soon. However, no official confirmation has been received from the board's end. Sep 30, 2026 02:49 PM IST CBSE Exam Schedule 2027 Live Updates: Details to check on date sheet The CBSE 10th, 12th date sheets 2027 will carry the following crucial details for the upcoming board examinations: — Subject-wise examination dates — Subject names and corresponding codes — Examination timings — Important instructions for students Sep 30, 2026 02:45 PM IST CBSE Exam Schedule 2027 Live Updates: Follow these steps to download the date sheets Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps mentioned below to download the CBSE date sheets 2027 once they are released online. — Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in — On the homepage, look for the active link titled ” CBSE Class X and XII tentative date sheet 2027″. — Tap on the link to get redirected to the date sheet PDF. — The date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027 will display on your screen. Students can download the date sheet and take a printout for future reference. Sep 30, 2026 02:39 PM IST CBSE Exam Schedule 2027 Live Updates: Keep checking the official website CBSE will release the Class 10 and 12 date sheet for the upcoming board exams of the academic session 2026-27 online on its official website. Once the exam schedule is issued, candidates will be able to access it through cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.nic.in. Sep 30, 2026 02:34 PM IST CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: No release date confirmed for Class 10, 12 exam schedule The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not issued any confirmation on the release date of the Class 10 and 12 exam date sheet. As suggested by the previous years’ release date trends, candidates can expect the exam schedule to be released any time soon. The board will only allow those students to appear in the board exam who gets registered during the online LOC submission (Representational Image/ Enhanced by AI) The board has started the online submission of list of candidates (LOC) through its official website, cbse.gov.in. Affiliated school authorities have been directed to submit the details of students appearing for the upcoming CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2027. The last date for regular submission window is announced as October 21.

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