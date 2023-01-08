CBSE to provide counselling services to students from January

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Saturday announced that the board will start counselling facility for students of classes 10 and 12 from January this year. This will be done with the help of IVRS, tele-counselling and podcasts.

CBSE took this decision keeping in mind that students will be appearing for the offline board exams after a gap of two years.

“For the ease and familiarization of the students the board had already made available the sample question papers, Exam pattern, marks distribution on the website. However, to provide psychological support and solutions to the students, the counselling facility which used to start in February earlier will now begin in January this year,” the official release read.

The first method of counselling will be through IVRS. CBSE provides free IVRS facility 24×7 for students and parents on Board’s toll free number 1800-11-8004. Through this, information and suggestions about stress-free preparation for examinations, time and stress management, frequently asked questions (FAQs), prevention from COVID, important contact details of CBSE offices, etc., in Hindi and English, can be accessed in Hindi and English from anywhere in the country.

Just like IVRS, the Board will also provide counselling services through voluntarily tele-counselling services. This, too, is a free service, which is being provided by the Board from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm from Monday to Saturday on 1800-11-8004. This year 84 Principals and counselors are providing this facility from India and other countries. Out of these, 73 , Principals and counsellors are from India and 11 are located in Nepal, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar ,Oman and Singapore.

In addition to this, the Board will also release bilingual podcasts on the same subjects, which will be available on the official CBSE website – cbse.gov.in.

“Over the years, the Board has shared many important messages on social media and has also used YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms to actively engage with the students,” the Board said in a letter. “Audio-Visual content on Youth Experiences, Aggression, Depression, Internet Addiction Disorder, Examination Stress, Multimedia content on various topics such as specific learning disabilities, substance use disorders and life skills to deal with them can also be viewed and listened to.”