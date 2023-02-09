CBSE opens regional office, Centre of Excellence in Vijayawada

A center of excellence (COE), also called excellence center, is a team, a shared facility or an entity that provides leadership, best practices, research, support or training for a focus area. (Representative Image - Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) today announced the opening of a regional office and Centre of Excellence (COE) on February 8 in Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh). The Board has added 17th Regional Office and COE in the country which will cater to affiliated schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Regional Office, Vijayawada shall be conducting board examination from the academic session 2023-24 onwards.

RO Vijayawada address

7-104, B-Block, Sri Anjaneya Towers NTTPS Road, Ibrahimpatnam, (Premises of the O/o Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh) Krishna District-521456, Andhra Pradesh.

Accordingly, the jurisdiction of the Regional Office, Chennai will be now Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the Academic Session 2023-24 onwards.