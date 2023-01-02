scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Practical exams begin from today

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The exams will be conducted between January 2 and February 14. JEE (Main) exams will be held during the same time.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The practical exam won't be re-conducted therefore, attendance is mandatory (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar / Representative Image)

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun today for classes 10 and 12. The exams are scheduled to conclude on February 14. These exams are being conducted in over 28000 schools across the country and 26 countries abroad.

For class 12, the board will appoint an external examiner to conduct the exam. There is a possibility that one examiner is allotted more than one school. Students of class 10 will have an internal invigilator appointed by the school.

Since the JEE (Main) January session will also be held during this time frame, CBSE has urged schools to plan their practicals accordingly. There is no date sheet announced for the practical exams by the CBSE. Schools can decide their own time-table for practical exams keeping in mind the need of the students and time slots available with the external examiner.

The school and external examiners have been instructed to get in touch with each other and fix the schedule accordingly. All external examiners should be relieved by the schools on time, in order for them to complete their other assignments.

“It is mandatory for the teachers to complete this assignment given by the CBSE.”

As practical exams won’t be re-conducted, CBSE said in a notice, students should ensure that they are present for the same. The marks for practical are uploaded on ‘Pariksha Sangam’ at the same time.

