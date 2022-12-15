CBSE Board Exams 2023: PIB warns of fake CBSE website asking for money for admit card

After a fake date sheet was found circulating on social media, now a fake website caught the attention of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The Press Information Bureau on its official Twitter handle warned of the fraud website — cbse.govt.in. The website is asking candidates for admit card payment by clicking on the link for it and then finding the school by selecting their state and district.

The official website of the CBSE is cbse.gov.in and all the related exam-related information will be posted on the same.

⚠️FRAUD ALERT⚠️ A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://t.co/ufLUWFe0lK) for appearing in board examinations#PIBFactcheck ▶️This website is not associated with @cbseindia29 ▶️Official website of CBSE is "https://t.co/8Y8fKLU0Mu" pic.twitter.com/0CndyxoVm0 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 14, 2022

CBSE recently warned students against the fake date sheets of classes 10 and 12 doing the rounds on the internet.

A senior CBSE official on Wednesday told indianexpress.com that the date sheet will not be released this week. CBSE practical exams for board classes will commence from January 1, 2023 and theoretical exams will begin from February 15, 2023.