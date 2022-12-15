scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

CBSE Board Exams 2023: PIB warns of fake CBSE website asking for money for admit card

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The fake website asked for payment for admit card. The official website is - cbse.gov.in not cbsegovt.com

cbse.gov.in, cbsegovt.com, CBSE, PIB Fact Check, CBSE Fake website, CBSE fake date sheet, CBSE fake website found, CBSE fake website asks for admit card payment, PIB warns about CBSE fake websiteCBSE Board Exams: Fake datesheets were also doing rounds on the internet (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

After a fake date sheet was found circulating on social media, now a fake website caught the attention of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The Press Information Bureau on its official Twitter handle warned of the fraud website — cbse.govt.in. The website is asking candidates for admit card payment by clicking on the link for it and then finding the school by selecting their state and district.

The official website of the CBSE is cbse.gov.in and all the related exam-related information will be posted on the same.

Also Read |How CBSE Class 12th toppers prepared for the board exams

CBSE recently warned students against the fake date sheets of classes 10 and 12 doing the rounds on the internet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

A senior CBSE official on Wednesday told indianexpress.com that the date sheet will not be released this week. CBSE practical exams for board classes will commence from January 1, 2023 and theoretical exams will begin from February 15, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 02:15:10 pm
Next Story

Joe Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close