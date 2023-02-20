scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Paper analysis for Class 10th French, Class 12th Hindi

As per students, the Hindi paper was a bit lengthy, while French paper was considered to be easy.

CBSE paper analysisCBSE Board Exams 2023: paper analysis for Class 10th French exam and Class 12th Hindi (Core) exam. (Express Photo by Rakesh Kumar/ Representative Image)
CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted the French exam for class 10 and Hindi (Core) exam for class 12. Here’s an analysis of the two papers that were held today.

French- Class 10

The question paper difficulty level was moderate for all students. Most of the questions were direct and simple, said candidates who appeared for the French paper. The question paper had open-ended short-answer and long-answer-type questions. The paper was not too long either and the students got ample time to attempt the paper. Students who had practiced the sample papers and the previous year’s question papers beforehand were able to manage their time better, said Ms Anu Aggarwal, TGT French, DPS Raj Nagar Extension.

The paper was quite easy with most of the questions were direct. The writing and grammar section was aimed to test the basic grammatical knowledge of students. The language of the reading passages was easy with direct questions. Last part of the paper (Sec-D) i.e., the questions of Culture and Civilisation was common for the students as the questions were practiced thoroughly. Overall, the students were happy with the paper, said Ms Megha, TGT French at Pacific World School.

Hindi (Core)- Class 12

In the class 12 Hindi (Core) paper, there was an unread/unseen passage based on a problem. There was an unread poem, questions on expression and medium, questions from lessons. The paper also had questions assessing the creative writing abilities of the students, reading passages and poetry section and prose section. There were around 13 questions.

Question 9 was the toughest as per Shyam Jee, PGT Hindi at Orchids International School, Sonipat. He further said that almost 95 per cent of the paper was easy and brought out the creative and imaginative skills of the students and was suitable for the all-round development of the students.

As per Ashok Kumar, PGT Hindi at KV no. 2, Delhi Cantt, the Hindi (Core) paper was a balanced one. It was neither too difficult nor too easy. As the students were giving the board exam after a gap of two years, a tougher paper would have been a problem for them and at the same time a simpler paper would have reduced its standard. Some students found it to be a lengthy paper, one of the reasons for it could be the lack of writing practice due to Covid.

