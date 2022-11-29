scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

CBSE Board Exams 2023: LOC data correction window to open tomorrow

According to the official notice, the correction window will be open from November 30 till December 6.

CBSE Board Exams 2023, CBSE board exams, CBSEThis correction window is for schools to make corrections in the application forms of the students of classes 10 and 12. (Representative image. Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced that the board will activate the CBSE Board Exams 2023 LOC data correction window from tomorrow, i.e. November 30. The official notice is now available at the CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the correction window will be open from November 30 till December 6. This correction window is for schools to make corrections in the application forms of the students of classes 10 and 12.

For class 10 students’ forms, corrections can be made in Mathematics, Hindi, Urdu, English and Sanskrit. No changes will be allowed for Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic.

The Board will also not entertain any requests to change subjects or to provide question papers of other subject then that submitted in LOC at the time of examinations. Additionally, complete change of names will not be allowed for either of the class, and schools can only make corrections in names.

Schools should remember that no request for name change or any other changes in the data will be entertained as the data will, after this, be sent for admit cards issuance etc. Schools have also been advised to take a print out of the corrections for their records.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 06:57:33 pm
