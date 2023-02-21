CBSE Board Exams 2023: Fresh guidelines issued for conduction of Class 10th, 12th exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued revised guidelines for all affiliated schools who are conducting class 10 and 12 board exams right now.

According to the official notification issued by the CBSE, all schools who are conducting the board exams have to ensure that the all answer books are packed with plastic bags only when the answer books are dispatched to the concerned regional office through postal services after the conduct of exams. However, if these answer books are delivered personally or with the help of the City Coordinator to the Regional office, then the plastic bags will not be used.

The Board has also reiterated that no WhatsApp message should be sent during the examination, whether it is for communication with the CBSE or with any other official related to the conduction of the board exams.

Additionally, the Board has also instructed that all observations about the question papers should be submitted online through the given link: parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/frmSchConduct?REF=Exam%20Activities.

The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams commenced on February 15 and will be concluding on March 21 for class 10 and on April 5 for class 12. This year, about 38 lakh students will be appearing in the CBSE board exams. The total number of registered candidates for class 10 is 21.8 lakh, out of which 9.39 lakh are female students, 12.4 lakh are male candidates and 10 students have opted for ‘others’ category. The total number of registered candidates is less for class 12 as 16.9 lakh candidates have registered for this year’s board exams. Out of these 16 lakh students, 7.4 lakh are female students, 9.51 are male candidates and 5 are registered under ‘others’ category.