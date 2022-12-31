CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet: What do students, teachers think about timetable?

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for board exams of classes 10 and 12 on Thursday night. Candidates had been waiting for the board exam timetable for several weeks, but are they content with it now? While there is no clash with the entrance exams, as per CBSE, however, many students are complaining that they have not got enough time to revise between subject papers. Students and teachers share their opinions.

There should be no reason for panic as the exams are starting from February 15, 2023. The gap between the exams is an average of four days which is normal, and four days are enough to revise the syllabus if we have studied the whole year. However, this date sheet has no gap between Economics and Biology. This combination is rare, but if any child has opted for this combination, that student should be prepared for Economics beforehand so that half a day should be enough for the revision.

In 2023, class 12 students are appearing in the board exams for the first time as the exams were cancelled when these students were in class 10. My advice would be to manage your time and remain healthy.

The evening of December 29 came as a relief, with the release of this date sheet. I have enough time for a thorough revision right now, and there is enough gap between all exams too.

It has been a positive wake-up call for me and my friends, as it brought with itself a feeling of anxiety with the board examination becoming all too real. However, there was also assurance as the realness helped me self-introspect into our own preparations and set new targets for learning and revision.

I am happy with the date sheet issued by CBSE, but the gap between Economics and Political Science is less. It may be a problem for those students who did not prepare much in advance, and they may find it difficult to complete the portions. As far as I am concerned, I am confident that I will be able to do fine as we had good preparatory training in our school. At this stage, I have already attempted several mock tests.

The date sheet issued by CBSE has been drafted considering the students’ diligent efforts undertaken throughout the session. I am extremely relieved after analysing the date sheet as I have ample time to prepare and revise all the subjects. I completed my syllabus last month and will begin with revision along with solving sample papers to attain good scores. Regular tests and extra classes are being conducted at my school that helps me evaluate and assess my ability and scope of improvement.

The much-awaited board exams date sheet has been a relief, and now I know exactly how to plan my preparation and set daily targets. The datesheet has been able to accommodate all the subjects in the best possible manner with students getting enough time to prepare for each exam.

The good thing about this year’s date sheet is that it has enough consecutive exams, which will ensure that students are not burdened with the syllabi and are able to give their best with ample time for revision.