CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12th Geography paper rated ‘easy’

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today successfully conducted the Geography paper for Class 12, which was rated as ‘easy’ by students and experts.

“The students received two sets of question papers. Both the sets were quite simple and could be easily attempted by the students,” said Jayeeta Mitra, PGT Geography at MRIS Charmwood.

This year, the questions were mostly direct and could be answered systematically by the students, experts said.

“Source based and diagram / graph-based questions were also very direct and did not have any analytical questions based on them. The students also found the map questions to be simple and easy to attempt,” Mitra added.

The students, too found the paper to be easy and felt that there weren’t any tricky questions. They also rates the map question as ‘easy’.

“It went pretty well, the question paper wasn’t difficult and mostly whatever we studied came in the exam. There were MCQs, as well as descriptive type questions. The paper pattern was based on the NCERT sample papers. There were case-based questions. Not all questions were direct, as the CBSE has changed its pattern and now you have to think and write the answers,” Akanksha, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lucknow said.

Similar reactions came from Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, UP where the students said that there were direct questions from NCERT. No twisted and tricky questions were asked.