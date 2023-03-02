scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12th Geography paper rated ‘easy’

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12th students found the Geography paper to be easy, as there weren’t any tricky questions. The case-based questions helped students.

CBSE Geography Paper analysisThe questions were from the NCERT ( Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12th Geography paper rated ‘easy’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today successfully conducted the Geography paper for Class 12, which was rated as ‘easy’ by students and experts.

“The students received two sets of question papers. Both the sets were quite simple and could be easily attempted by the students,” said Jayeeta Mitra, PGT Geography at MRIS Charmwood.

Also read |RBSE revises Class 10th, 12th board exam datesheet; check new schedule

This year, the questions were mostly direct and could be answered systematically by the students, experts said.

“Source based and diagram / graph-based questions were also very direct and did not have any analytical questions based on them. The students also found the map questions to be simple and easy to attempt,” Mitra added.

The students, too found the paper to be easy and felt that there weren’t any tricky questions. They also rates the map question as ‘easy’.

“It went pretty well, the question paper wasn’t difficult and mostly whatever we studied came in the exam. There were MCQs, as well as descriptive type questions. The paper pattern was based on the NCERT sample papers. There were case-based questions. Not all questions were direct, as the CBSE has changed its pattern and now you have to think and write the answers,” Akanksha, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lucknow said.

Also Read
IIT Hyderabad placement record for Electrical engineering department
IIT Hyderabad (EE) Placements: Know the highest package, average CTC, top...
List of countries that accept NEET UG score.
Study MBBS from abroad: Foreign universities that accept NEET UG score fo...
NEET UG 2023 registration begins soon
NEET UG 2023: Registrations likely to commence from March 5, says NTA off...
Christ University Bangalore
Bengaluru: Move to curtail Christ University's VC term comes under the cloud

Similar reactions came from Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, UP where the students said that there were direct questions from NCERT. No twisted and tricky questions were asked.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 19:48 IST
Next Story

Tripura election: Politics comes full circle

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close