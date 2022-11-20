Board Exams 2023, Class 10th, 12th: List of states who have released schedule for exams

Board Exams 2023, Class 10th, 12th: As the year is coming to an end, many state boards have declared the dates or tentative dates for the board exams. While CBSE and CISCE are yet to release the datesheet, the exams, like other state boards, are likely to begin around February-March. Here’s a list of states who have announced the date of board exams till now:

Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) Exams 2023

The Madhya Pradesh education minister recently announced that the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct board exams for class 10 and 12 from February 13 to March 31. The practical exams will commence on February 13 and conclude on February 28. The theory exams will begin on March 1 and end on March 31.

Karnataka Board Exams 2023 (KSEEB)

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced that Karnataka SSLC exams will begin on April 1 and end on April 15. The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka released the tentative schedule for pre university (PU) board exams. The exams are likely to begin on March 10 and end on March 29.

Maharashtra MPBSE Exams 2023

Maharashtra State Board also announced tentative dates for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams. The tentative dates for HSC exams are February 21 to March 20, while the SSC exams are likely to be conducted from March 2 to 25.

West Bengal (WBBSE) HSC Board Exams

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education announced the class 10 board exams will begin on February 23 till March 4, it will begin from 11:45 am and end at 3 pm. The first 15 minutes will be for reading the paper. Meanwhile, the practical exams will held between December 5 and December 21.

Chhattisgarh Board (CGBSE) Exams- Practicals

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will begin the practical exams for class 10 and 12 from March 10 to 23. The exams will be held in two shifts– 8 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2023

Tamil Nadu School Education Department said that board exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from April 6 and March 13 respectively. The exams for class 10 will be held from April 6 to 20. Whereas, the exams for class 12 will begin from March 13 to April 6. The practical exams for board classes are likely to begin from the first week of February to second week of March.

Goa term exams (GBSHSE)

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) will be conducting the exams in two terms as last year. The term 1 exams are already underway — it began on November 10 and will conclude on November 29 for SSC. The exams for HSSC also commenced from November 10 and will conclude on November 23.

The second term theory exam will begin on April 1 for class 10 onwards and the practical exams will be conducted from March 1 onwards. The theory exam for class 12 will begin from March 1 onwards, while the practical exams will be held from February 1. The practical exams for NSQF will begin on February 7.