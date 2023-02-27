scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

CBSE warns against fake news of paper leak in Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023

CBSE has also warned that strict action will be taken against the people who indulge in spreading such fake news on social media.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 commenced on Feb 15This year, about 38 lakh students are appearing in the CBSE board exams this year. (Representative image. Express photo)
Listen to this article
CBSE warns against fake news of paper leak in Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released an advisory for students and other stakeholders regarding fake news about paper leak of class 10 and 12 board exams.

“It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms about paper leak or claiming to have access to question papers of 2023 exams. These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public,” an official notice from CBSE read.

Read |CBSE Class 10th English exam analysis: ‘Easy and balanced paper’ say teachers, students

The Board has also warned that strict action will be taken against the people who indulge in spreading such fake news on social media. “CBSE is regularly intimating Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of IPC and IT Act,” the letter read.

Also Read
NEET PG 2023 Live Updates
NEET PG 2023 Postponement Live Updates: Why are aspirants not downloading...
NEET UG, PG 2023 news and updates
NEET UG, PG 2023: Registration date, postponement news, admit card and more
NEET PG 2023 admit card released
NEET PG 2023 Admit card releasing today; steps to download
Finnish education system in India
Is Finnish teacher training model better than Indian system? Experts discuss

This year, about 38 lakh students are appearing in the CBSE board exams this year, according to data provided by the Board. The board exams commenced on February 15, and class 10 exams will conclude by March 21, whereas class 12 exams will conclude on April 5.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 14:41 IST
Next Story

Playfit Dial 3 review: Multiple compromises to make way for Bluetooth calling

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close