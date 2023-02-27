CBSE warns against fake news of paper leak in Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released an advisory for students and other stakeholders regarding fake news about paper leak of class 10 and 12 board exams.

“It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms about paper leak or claiming to have access to question papers of 2023 exams. These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public,” an official notice from CBSE read.

The Board has also warned that strict action will be taken against the people who indulge in spreading such fake news on social media. “CBSE is regularly intimating Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of IPC and IT Act,” the letter read.

This year, about 38 lakh students are appearing in the CBSE board exams this year, according to data provided by the Board. The board exams commenced on February 15, and class 10 exams will conclude by March 21, whereas class 12 exams will conclude on April 5.