Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10th, 12th admit cards released

CBSE Class 10, 12 board admit cards 2023: Students appearing for CBSE board exams this year will get their admit cards from their respective schools.

cbse 10, 12 board admit cards 2023chool authorities can download admit card from the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in. (File image)

CBSE Board 10th, 12th admit cards 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the admit card for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. School authorities can download admit card from the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link give on the home page

Step 3: Fill in your details like roll no. and date of birth

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for future references

Students appearing for CBSE board exams this year will get their admit cards from their respective schools. The admit card will contain the following details:

Roll number

Date of birth

Name of examination

Candidate’s name

Mother’s name

Father’s name

Name of exam centre

Category of PwD

Admit card ID

Subjects in which candidate is appearing along with date of examination

According to the official notification, CBSE board (theory)exams 2023 for class 10 will commence from February 15 and conclude on March 21. Similarly, class 12 board exams will take place between February 15 and April 5.  

 

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 09:15 IST
