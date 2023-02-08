CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10th, 12th admit cards released

CBSE Board 10th, 12th admit cards 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the admit card for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. School authorities can download admit card from the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the admit card link give on the home page
Step 3: Fill in your details like roll no. and date of birth
Step 4: Download the admit card
Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for future references
Students appearing for CBSE board exams this year will get their admit cards from their respective schools. The admit card will contain the following details:
Roll number
Date of birth
Name of examination
Candidate’s name
Mother’s name
Father’s name
Name of exam centre
Category of PwD
Admit card ID
Subjects in which candidate is appearing along with date of examination
According to the official notification, CBSE board (theory)exams 2023 for class 10 will commence from February 15 and conclude on March 21. Similarly, class 12 board exams will take place between February 15 and April 5.