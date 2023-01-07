CBSE Board exams 2023: Download Class 10 English Sample Paper

This year, the exam will be held in the annual scheme with rationalized syllabus. (File image)

CBSE Class 10 Board exams 2023:The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 10 board examination from February 15 onwards. The English language and literature exam will be held on February 27. This year, the exam will be held in the annual scheme with rationalised syllabus.

As the CBSE Board exams will be held in its usual annual format after a gap of two years, it might get tricky for students to find sample papers or previous year papers based on the current exam pattern. Moreover, the board has also introduced 40 per cent competency-based questions this year. Therefore, it is important for candidates to practice multiple sample papers to understand the new exam pattern.

Following is a CBSE Class 10 English sample paper by Oswal books designed in line with the latest exam pattern. Students will find answers to all questions at the end of sample paper

CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper by The Indian Express on Scribd