Monday, Feb 06, 2023
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Admit card released for class 10th and 12th, check here

CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE has released admit card for class 10 and 12 final exams. Students can download the admit cad from the official website cbse.gov.in.

cbse board exams 2023, admit card for cbse board, admit card released for cbse 10 class, admit card released for cbse 12 classAccording to CBSE, the Board has been conducting these sessions since 1998. (Representing image by Praveen Khanna)
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Admit card released for class 10th and 12th, check here
CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has today released the admit card for class 10 and 12 final exams. Awaiting students can download admit card from the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in.

Board began the practical examination/ project/ internal assessment for both the classes on January 2, 2023 and it will be concluding it on February 14. According to the official notification, CBSE board (theory)exams 2023 for class 10 will commence from February 15 and conclude on March 21. Similarly, class 12 board exams will take place between February 15 and April 5. Students of class 10 will get their admit cards from their respective schools.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link give on the home page

Step 3: Fill in your details like roll no. and date of birth

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for future references

Most of the theory exams will be of three hours duration starting from 10:30 am and concluding at 1:30 pm, while some will be of two hours duration and will conclude at 12:30 pm. Students must not forget to carry hard copy of the admit card to their respective examination halls.

 

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 13:06 IST
