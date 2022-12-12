scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

CBSE Board Exams 2023: 40% competency based questions in Class 10, 30% in Class 12

CBSE Board Exams 2023: These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Following the introduction of the new NEP, 2020, CBSE advised affiliated schools to follow the recommendations regarding the pattern of education.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Ministry of State for Education, Annapurna Devi today in the Lok Sabha said that at least 40 per cent questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 per cent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency based.

The information was shared in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

“In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based format,” she said.

“In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 per cent questions in class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 per cent questions in Class 12 are competency based,” the minister added.

Theory examinations for class 10 and class 12 for the academic year will begin from February 15, 2023. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the exam schedule.

The minister further said that following the introduction of the new National Education Policy, 2020, the CBSE had advised affiliated schools to follow the recommendations regarding the pattern of education.

“Prominent among these are competency based learning, adoption of learning outcomes, use of experiential and joyful learning pedagogies such as art integrated education, sports integrated learning, storytelling etc, emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy, induction of qualified counsellors at secondary and senior secondary level,” said the minister.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 07:10:20 pm
Avoid becoming a ‘lazy potato’ with these on-the-go workout tips

