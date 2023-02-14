scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
CBSE Board Exams 2023: 38 lakh students to appear for Class 10th, 12th exam

CBSE has also warned students against usage of electronic devices, including using devices to access ChatGPT so that unfair means is not used.

The total number of registered candidates for class 10 is 21.8 lakh.
CBSE Board Exams 2023: 38 lakh students to appear for Class 10th, 12th exam
About 38 lakh students will be appearing in the CBSE board exams this year, which are scheduled to begin from tomorrow (February 15). The exams are scheduled to be conducted between February 15 and April 5.

The total number of registered candidates for class 10 is 21.8 lakh, out of which 9.39 lakh are female students, 12.4 lakh are male candidates and 10 students have opted for ‘others’ category. The total number of registered candidates is less for class 12 as 16.9 lakh candidates have registered for this year’s board exams. Out of these 16 lakh students, 7.4 lakh are female students, 9.51 are male candidates and 5 are registered under ‘others’ category.

According to the data released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), board exams will be held in more than 7200 centres across the country and in 26 countries all over the world.

The class 10 exams will be conducted for 76 subjects in 16 days and will conclude by March 21. There are 115 subject exams for class 12 which will be held in 36 days and conclude on April 5. In total, CBSE will conduct exams for 191 subjects.

Additionally, CBSE has also warned students against usage of electronic devices, including using devices to access ChatGPT so that unfair means is not used, PTI reported.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 19:53 IST
