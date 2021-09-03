CBSE board exams 2022: Term-I sample papers released for Class 10, 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-I examinations 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE has decided that instead of one board exam at the end of the year, the academic session will be bifurcated into two terms, with the board conducting exams at the end of each for the academic session 2021-22.

The term I exams are to be held in November-December 2021 and will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes. The term II exam will have short and long answer type questions and will be conducted for the duration of two hours, depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Term II exams are to be held in March-April 2022 at exam centres fixed by the Board. These exams will be two-hour-long papers with questions in different formats, but “in case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examinations,” Term II exams too will be in the form of a 90-minute MCQ paper.