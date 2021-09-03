scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 03, 2021
Must Read

CBSE board exams 2022: Term-I sample papers released for Class 10, 12

The board has decided that instead of one board exam at the end of the year, the academic session will be bifurcated into two terms, with the board conducting exams at the end of each for the academic session 2021-22. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 3, 2021 12:07:55 pm
CBSE, cbse board exams cancelled, delhi high court news, CBSE exam fee, cbse improvement examsThe term I exams are to be held in November-December 2021 and will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). File.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-I examinations 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE has decided that instead of one board exam at the end of the year, the academic session will be bifurcated into two terms, with the board conducting exams at the end of each for the academic session 2021-22.

Read |A Covid revision for 2022 boards: CBSE plans two term end exams for 10, 12; reduced syllabus

The term I exams are to be held in November-December 2021 and will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes. The term II exam will have short and long answer type questions and will be conducted for the duration of two hours, depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Term II exams are to be held in March-April 2022 at exam centres fixed by the Board. These exams will be two-hour-long papers with questions in different formats, but “in case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examinations,” Term II exams too will be in the form of a 90-minute MCQ paper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 03: Latest News

Advertisement