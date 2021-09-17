CBSE board exams 2022: Schools to submit list of candidates by September 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released an official notice regarding the list of candidates (LOC) who will be appearing for board exams 2022. As per the notice, schools will begin the data collection from September 17. Schools have to submit the LOC by accessing the e-pariksha link from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Since the central board has decided to bi-furcate the term into two, the first-term examinations will be conducted in November-December. Thus, the board has instructed all the schools and principals to submit the LOC by September 30.

While making the LOC, the educational institutions should ensure that the child is not registered with any other board. Schools should only sponsor their own students and make sure that the students attend the classes regularly and they are not from any unaffiliated school.

If the submission is not done before then, submissions can be made again in the window from October 1 to October 9 but with a late fee of Rs 2,000 per candidate.

Schools in India will have to pay Rs 1500 as application fees per candidate for 5 subjects and schools outside India will have to pay Rs 10000 per candidate for 5 subjects. Rs 1200 will have to be paid by schools in India for 5 subjects for SC/ST candidates of government schools of Delhi. Rs 300 will be charged for additional/ optional subjects per candidate for schools in India. For schools outside India, Rs 2000 will be charged for additional/ optional subjects per candidate.