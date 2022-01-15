CBSE Class 10, 12 boards 2022: Sample question papers released for term II exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released sample question papers and marking scheme for the term II board examinations for classes 10 and 12. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Unline the Term I board exams which were conducted in MCQ format on an OMR sheet, the term II exams will have short and long answer-type questions and will be conducted for the duration of two hours, depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Term II exams are to be held in March-April 2022 at exam centres fixed by the Board. These exams will be two-hour-long papers with questions in different formats, but “in case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examinations,” Term II exams too will be in the form of a 90-minute MCQ paper, the board had earlier notified.

Meanwhile, the term-I board examinations result are expected to be announced soon. The exams were conducted in November-December 2021 in the MCQ format for both classes.