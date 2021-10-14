CBSE Class 10th, 12th term-I datesheet to release on October 18

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Date Sheet 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 Term 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheet for the first term board exams for classes 10 and 12 on October 18. The timetable will be available on the official website of the central board at cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.nic.in.

The term I exams are to be held in November-December 2021 and will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus.

The exam will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes in the objective-type format. The term II exam will have short and long answer type questions and will be conducted for the duration of two hours, depending on the Covid-19 situation. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view the winter season.

“After the conduct of the term-1 exams, the results in the form of marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examination,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“Practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50 per cent of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations,” he added.

Bhardwaj further said the second-term examination would be conducted in March-April, 2022 and whether it will be objective or subjective-type will depend on the Covid situation in the country.

CBSE had earlier released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-I examinations 2021-22.

This year, the CBSE has decided Instead of one board exam at the end of the year, the academic session has been bifurcated into two terms, with the board conducting exams at the end of each.

The syllabus for the year will also be rationalised on the lines of what was done in the last academic year when the syllabus was reduced by 30%. The rationalised syllabus will be split in half across the two terms.