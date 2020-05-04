CBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates not releasing tomorrow: All you need to know

The CBSE board exam dates may be announced before May 17. Representational image/ file The CBSE board exam dates may be announced before May 17. Representational image/ file

The dates of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) remaining papers of class 10, 12 examinations will not be announced tomorrow. Refuting the media reports that the Human Resource and Development (MHRD) Minister will announce the dates of CBSE with JEE Main, NEET, board controller Sanyam Bharadwaj said, “The ministry will take a call. Till now, the decision has not been taken to announce the board examination dates tomorrow.”

Last week, HRD held a meeting with the state education ministers where they were told that the CBSE is prepared to hold the remaining board exams approximately 10 days after the day the nationwide lockdown ends.

The CBSE will conduct examinations of 29 major papers instead of the 41 pending papers of Classes 10 and 12. This includes six class 10 exams for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country and 11 for North-East Delhi intermediate students only.

Though CBSE has stopped the evaluation process of answer scripts on March 18, the board is planning to deliver the answer sheets to examiners at home and, hence, needs the state administration’s cooperation, as per the ministry sources.

Over 31 lakh students had applied to appear for the CBSE exams that were hampered first due to violence in North East Delhi and later coronavirus pandemic.

