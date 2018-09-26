CBSE Board Exams 2019: Class 10, 12 exams to begin in February

The board has also decided to conduct exams for Skill Education (Vocational) and related subjects in the second half of February. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/Representational) The board has also decided to conduct exams for Skill Education (Vocational) and related subjects in the second half of February. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/Representational)

CBSE board exams 2019 will begin from the month of February and the entire exam schedule will be released next week, the central board said on Wednesday. The board has also decided to conduct exams for Skill Education (Vocational) and related subjects in the second half of February.

The board’s decision comes in the backdrop of Delhi HC order dated July 11, 2018, which had directed the Delhi University and CBSE to ensure from the commencing academic year that the result of CBSE, including results of re-evaluation, “are taken into account whilst determining the cut-off date for admission to colleges of the University of Delhi.” Following the order, the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had also instructed both the varsity and CBSE to comply with the court’s directions.

Apart from the 40 different vocational subjects, the board will conduct the exams for Typography and Computer Applications (English), Web applications, Graphics, Office Communication, etc in February as these subjects have larger practical component, and shorter theory papers. Due to the advancement of datasheet, the board can release the main and re-evaluation results slightly earlier to facilitate students to get admissions in degree courses in various universities in India, the board said in a media release.

Last year the board conducted the examinations from March to April, and a total of 10.76 lakh students registered for the exam out of which 10.20 lakh had appeared.

