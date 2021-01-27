Pokhriyal to meet CBSE heads tomorrow, likely to announce changes in school curriculum

The changes to be incorporated in the curriculum and the school processes from the academic session 2021-22 will be discussed by the Honorable Shiksha Mantri," the CBSE informed in an official statement. ( Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational)

Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is expected to make major announcements regarding the change in the school curriculum as he will interact with presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya Schools on January 28 at 2 pm. More than 1000 people heading CBSE-affiliated schools are expected to participate in the programme

Based on the announcements, CBSE will be starting orientation programmes through its 250 active Sahodaya School Complexes in the country to create awareness about NEP 2020, the board informed. The changes are expected to be in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Here is a look at major changes the ministry had announced to incorporate this year, it is likely at some of these might make it through the announcement.

Among a major change, the ministry has given the approval to make board exams low stake. “CBSE will introduce improvement examination from the year 2021 and will introduce English and Sanskrit in two levels from the session 2021-22 (already offers mathematics at two levels). Competency-based questions have been introduced in the Board exams for class 10 and 12 in a phased manner, increasing by 10 per cent every year,” as reported by the indianexpress.com earlier. An announcement in this regard might be expected.

Further, learning outcomes up to the secondary level have been notified and a draft of learning outcomes for senior secondary level have been released for inviting suggestions. Additionally, in-principle approval has been given for setting up the National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission. A committee has been formed for preparing a framework on FL&N, codification of learning outcomes etc. An update regarding this can also be expected.

“The changes to be incorporated in the curriculum and the school processes from the academic session 2021-22 will be discussed by the Honorable Shiksha Mantri,” the CBSE informed in an official statement. “Schools will actually need to redefine the teaching and learning process and change the pedagogical structure for a proper implementation of NEP 2020 to witness the trajectory of transformation,” it added.