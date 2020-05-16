CBSE Class 10, 12 schedule to be announced today

The board class 10, 12 examinations will be conducted The board class 10, 12 examinations will be conducted

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in its tweet announced that the datesheet of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 will be released today at 5 pm. “Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details,” HRD minister tweeted.

The pending exams of class 12 will be conducted from July 1 to 15. The board will conduct examinations of 29 major papers instead of the 41 pending papers of classes 10 and 12. This includes six class 10 exams for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country and 11 for North-East Delhi intermediate students only.

The exams will be conducted for Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

Over 31 lakh students had applied to appear for the CBSE exams that were hampered first due to violence in North East Delhi and later coronavirus pandemic.

