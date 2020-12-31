CBSE Board Exam dates 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Class 10, 12 exams to be held after February, schedule today

Check CBSE exam schedule. Designed by Gargi Singh

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the dates of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10 and 12 exams today. Last week, the minister tweeted, “I will announce the date of commencement for CBSE board exams 2021 on December 31.” Pokhriyal earlier said that the board exam will be held after February.

The exam will have 33 per cent internal choice as well and 30 per cent of the syllabus has been reduced. The minister also said that there could be an alternative to practical exams owing to the pandemic. The exam will be held in the offline written mode, as usual.

CBSE Exam Dates 2021: Check Live Updates in Hindi

There have been appeal from states, students, parents and teachers to conduct the exams later than usual to give students time for some offline interaction with their teachers in school before appearing for the exams. The Delhi government had appealed to conduct the test in May.