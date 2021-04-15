CISCE to make decision on ICSE, ISC board exams ‘at the earliest’

Following Wednesday’s announcement, Gerry Arathoon, Secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said CISCE will also “review” the situation and make a decision on the ICSE and ISC exam dates “at the earliest”.

The ICSE or Class 10 exam was scheduled to begin on May 4 and would end on June 7, while ISC or Class 12 exam would have concluded on June 18, 2021, as per the initial timetable.

Before this, CBSE has canceled the class 10 exam on April 14 and postponed the class 12 board exam until further notice. “The results of Class 10 Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the ministry said in a press release.

Meanwhile, several state boards took similar decisions amid the Covid-19 surge. Some like Karnataka, however, decided to stick to their schedule as planned — while keeping an eye on how the pandemic evolves.