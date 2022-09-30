CBSE Board Exam 2023: Datesheet will be released in December, says senior official

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams in December, Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj told The Indian Express.

Further, the Board exam for Class 10 and 12 students next year will be based on the pre-pandemic syllabus. In other words, the 30% cut in syllabus offered to students in wake of learning loss due the covid-induced disruption has been rolled back. For both classes exams will be conducted from February 15, 2023.

“There’s no chance of announcing the date sheet now. It will come in December and when it does students will be able to access it on our website,” said Bhardwaj, when asked about the rumours regarding date sheet announcement in the next few days. “That apart, the exam will be based on 100% syllabus like it was in the academic year 2019-20,” he added.

In addition to this, the Board has also decided to restore the pre-pandemic single-exam format, which means the Class 10 and 12 board exams are not likely to be split into two parts.

For the 2021-22 academic year, the CBSE had introduced a bifurcated format with two terms: the Term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams are scheduled to start on April 26. According to Board officials, this was introduced as a stop-gap arrangement to factor in any uncertainties brought on because of a fresh wave of Covid19 cases.

This year, CBSE announced the Class 10, 12 results on July 22. In Class 12, the Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.71%, and in Class 10, 94.40% of students managed to pass the exam.

At the time of announcing the results this year, the Board had also declared the tentative date of next year’s Class 12 exams. “In light of the lessening impact of the covid pandemic across the globe the Board has decided to conduct 2023 examinations from the 15th of February, 2023,” reads the Board’s press release of July 22.