CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 Date Sheet Live Updates: Term-1 exams to be conducted in Nov-Dec

CBSE Board Exam 2022 Class 10, Class 12 Date Sheet: Candidates can check the datasheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 Term 1 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today release the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams 2021-22. CBSE will conduct the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December. Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in

From this year, CBSE will conduct two board exams instead of the one annual exam pattern followed till last year. The term two exams for secondary and senior secondary students will be conducted in February-March 2022.

The term I exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season.

Once the term-I exam concludes, the results in the form of the marks sheet will be declared. However, no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be declared after the first and the second-term examinations.

Meanwhile, the board has released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-I examinations 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.