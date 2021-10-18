CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 Date Sheet Live Updates: Term-1 exams to be conducted in Nov-Dec

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 Term 1 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today release the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams 2021-22. CBSE will conduct the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December. Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in
From this year, CBSE will conduct two board exams instead of the one annual exam pattern followed till last year. The term two exams for secondary and senior secondary students will be conducted in February-March 2022.
The term I exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season.
Once the term-I exam concludes, the results in the form of the marks sheet will be declared. However, no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be declared after the first and the second-term examinations.
Meanwhile, the board has released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-I examinations 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.
As the major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, the exams for these subjects will be conducted by fixing a date sheet, as done earlier. Regarding the minor subjects, the CBSE will make groups of schools offering these subjects and thus, more than one paper would be conducted by the board in the schools on a day
The CBSE offers a total of 114 subjects in Class 12 and 75 subjects in Class 10. The CBSE has to conduct the examinations for a total of 189 subjects. If the tests are conducted for all the subjects, the entire duration of the examinations would be about 40-45 days. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, the CBSE has decided that the subjects offered by it will be divided into two parts – major subjects and minor subjects.
Practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50% of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparation.
The term I exams are to be held in November-December 2021 and will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus.
