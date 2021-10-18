scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 18, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 Date Sheet Live Updates: Term-1 exams to be conducted in Nov-Dec

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Date Sheet 2021-22 Term 1: The term I exams will be objective type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: October 18, 2021 1:16:08 pm
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Datesheet, CBSE Date SheetCBSE Board Exam 2022 Class 10, Class 12 Date Sheet: Candidates can check the datasheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 Term 1 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today release the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams 2021-22. CBSE will conduct the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December. Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in

From this year, CBSE will conduct two board exams instead of the one annual exam pattern followed till last year. The term two exams for secondary and senior secondary students will be conducted in February-March 2022. 

Read |CBSE exams 2022: Term-I sample papers released for Class 10, 12

The term I exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season.

Once the term-I exam concludes, the results in the form of the marks sheet will be declared. However, no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be declared after the first and the second-term examinations.

Meanwhile, the board has released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-I examinations 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Live Blog

CBSE Class 10, 12 term-1 datesheet Live updates: Check at cbse.gov.in

13:16 (IST)18 Oct 2021
Term-1 result marksheet will not carry pass/fail status

Once the term-I exam will be over, the results in the form of the marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment, and essential repeat categories after the first term. However, the final results will be declared after the first and the second-term examinations.

13:12 (IST)18 Oct 2021
How will CBSE conduct exams for major and minor subjects?

As the major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, the exams for these subjects will be conducted by fixing a date sheet, as done earlier. Regarding the minor subjects, the CBSE will make groups of schools offering these subjects and thus, more than one paper would be conducted by the board in the schools on a day

13:07 (IST)18 Oct 2021
CBSE divided all subjects into major and minor categories

The CBSE offers a total of 114 subjects in Class 12 and 75 subjects in Class 10. The CBSE has to conduct the examinations for a total of 189 subjects. If the tests are conducted for all the subjects, the entire duration of the examinations would be about 40-45 days. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, the CBSE has decided that the subjects offered by it will be divided into two parts – major subjects and minor subjects.

13:03 (IST)18 Oct 2021
Practical exams to be conducted before term-1 exams end

Practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50% of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparation.

13:01 (IST)18 Oct 2021
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-1 exams time table

The term I exams are to be held in November-December 2021 and will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus. The board said the term I exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season. 

12:58 (IST)18 Oct 2021
CBSE Class 10, 12 term-1 datesheet releasing today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December. The board will release the term-1 datesheets today for both classes.

CBSE Term 1 Date sheet, CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Date sheet The date sheet for board exams 2022 is available at cbse.gov.in or cbseacademic.nic.in. File.

The syllabus for the year will also be rationalised on the lines of what was done in the last academic year when the syllabus was reduced by 30%. The rationalised syllabus will be split in half across the two terms.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd