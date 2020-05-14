CBSE exam evaluation to be completed within 50 days: HRD Minister

Pending exams from July 1 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Pending exams from July 1 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Teachers are trying to complete the CBSE evaluation process within 50 days, informed Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today during a live interaction. To ensure this, teachers who are evaluating answer scripts will be exempted from delivering academic and administrative work.

As reported by the Indian Express earlier, the CBSE board exam result is likely to be announced by August-end — before the JEE Advanced merit list is released — to enable admissions by September 1. There are over 1.5 crore answer scripts to be checked. These are papers for class 10 and 12 exams, which have been conducted before the lockdown was announced.

The pending exams are yet to be conducted. The remaining CBSE exams will be held from July 1 to July 15. As many as 29 exams will be re-conducted, these are for subjects which are important for college admission. The HRD Ministry had earmarked 3000 evaluation centres from where answer sheets would be distributed to teachers at their homes for evaluation and then collected.

The education minister added, “I understand the difficulties of a teacher, as I have been a teacher myself.” He remarked, “If a country can grow, then that is through education alone. Education is not just about academic knowledge but also about moral values and life-long learning.”

