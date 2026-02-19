CBSE Class 10th English Exam: Tips, tricks & section-wise breakdown

–Pragya Joseph

English in Class 10 is often overlooked, but it needs attention as it builds communication skills, critical thinking, and confidence. Being a high-scoring, skill-based subject, it can raise or lower the overall percentage depending on comprehension and expression. Regular reading, grammar and writing practice, literature revision with examples, and solving past papers ensure strong performance in the board exam.

Read More | CBSE Class 10th, 12th Boards 2026: Type of pen, water-bottle, admit card, and other instructions for students

Unlike other subjects, CBSE does not fix chapter-wise weightage for Literature, but exam trends reveal a clear pattern. Prose lessons usually include one long answer on theme, character, or values, along with one or two short answers. Poems are commonly tested through reference-to-context questions, central idea or message, and poetic devices, while drama focuses on character traits, humour, and conflict.

Chapters that have strong themes, appear frequently in examinations, and offer scope for competency-based or HOTS questions and therefore deserve special focus. However, no chapter should be left out, as CBSE often frames indirect questions even from simpler lessons. Overall, questions from prose, poetry, and drama emphasise themes, character growth, values, imagery, and application-based understanding rather than mere narration of events.

Tips and tricks

–Read the instructions carefully and follow them.

–Attempt all the Questions, do not leave any question unanswered.

–Write the statements for the MCQs along with the option number.

–Read the question properly and understand what it asks for.

How to Handle Difficult and Confusing Questions?

To handle difficult or confusing questions, read the question twice and underline the directive words to understand what is required. Answer only what is asked and avoid narrating the entire story. For long answers, clearly state the point, support it with evidence from the text, and explain how it answers the question.

Story continues below this ad

If you are unsure which idea to choose, select the one that connects most clearly to the lesson’s central theme. Stay calm and confident, as CBSE rewards answers that are logical, well-organised, and firmly rooted in the text, even when the language used is straightforward.

How to Prepare Section-Wise

Reading Skills

–Read the questions to know what to look for (main idea, tone, vocabulary, inference).

–Then read the passage once carefully, underlining keywords, dates, names, and signal words like however, therefore, in contrast.

–Answer in short, precise sentences, lifting clues directly from the passage.

–For vocabulary questions, re-read the line, guess the meaning from context, then choose the closest option.

–Re-check answers only from the passage to avoid assumptions.

Writing Skills

–Memorise the correct format (address, date, subject, salutation, paragraphs, closing) as format carries direct marks.

–Plan your writing: jot key points before writing to ensure relevance and coherence.

–Use simple, precise language: avoid flowery expressions and repetition and link your sentences.

–Keep sentences short and factual for analytical writing; use controlled creativity for descriptive pieces.

–Stick to the word limit and revise for grammar, tense consistency, and punctuation.

Grammar

–Focus on common CBSE error areas such as tenses, subject–verb agreement, determiners, reported speech (keeping the rules clearly in mind), and modals.

–After attempting a worksheet, analyse every wrong answer and note the pattern of error.

–Create a personal error log and revise it.

Literature

Story continues below this ad

–Read prose and poems, not just for the story but for themes, central ideas, character traits, and message.

–Underline key lines and phrases that can be used as textual evidence in answers.

–Prepare character and theme-based notes for each chapter in bullet points.

–For long answers, begin by clearly answering the question in one line. State the main idea or argument you want to make. Support your point with a brief reference to the text; this could be a key incident, phrase, or idea and explain how the evidence supports your point. Link it back to the question and show your understanding.

–Revise poems by focusing on imagery, tone, mood, poetic devices, and message.

What to Revise in the Last One Day?

On the last day before the exam, students should avoid re-reading entire chapters. Instead, they should revise concise chapter-wise notes focusing on themes, characters, and messages, go through the important questions and answers, and carefully revise poems, paying attention to their themes, tones, and poetic devices. Re-reading character sketches and practising two to three answers will help reinforce understanding and build confidence for the exam.

–Joseph is an educator of English at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad.