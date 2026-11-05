CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates (Photo: AI Generated)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet for the board examinations 2027. The board, however, has not announced any release date, nor has it issued any statement on the delay in the tentative official timetable for this academic session.

Once released by the board online, Class 10 and 12 students will be able to access it through the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in. The date sheet will contain subject-wise board exam dates, timings, subject names, subject codes and important exam-day instructions.

Story continues below this ad CBSE has recently opened the List of Candidates (LOC) correction window for the 2026-27 academic session for Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2027. Schools can correct students’ details on the official website till November 7. Students and parents cannot make corrections directly. Also Read | CBSE opens LOC correction window for Class 10, 12 candidates As suggested by last academic year, the CBSE board exams 2027 will likely be held between February and March in pen-and-paper mode at various exam centres across the country and abroad. Last year, the board released the tentative CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet on September 24, while the final exam schedule was announced on October 30. Students preparing for the upcoming board examinations can download the sample question papers from the academic portal of the board to understand the question and marking pattern of the board. Class 10 and 12 students are required to regularly check the official website of the board mentioned above or the live feeds given below to catch early updates on the date sheet release. Live Updates Nov 5, 2026 01:22 PM IST CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Details to check Once the board releases the CBSE 10th, 12th exam dates 2027 online, candidates will be able to check the following details: — Subject-wise examination dates — Subject names and corresponding codes — Examination timings — Important instructions for students Nov 5, 2026 01:17 PM IST CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: How to check? After CBSE releases the board exam date sheets online, candidates will be able to access the schedule online through the official website by following the steps mentioned below: — Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in — On the homepage, search for an active link titled ” CBSE Class X and XII tentative date sheet 2027″. — Tap on the link to get redirected to the date sheet PDF. — The date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027 will display on your screen. Download the date sheet and take a printout for future reference. Nov 5, 2026 01:12 PM IST CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Official website CBSE will issue the Class 10 and 12 date sheet for the upcoming board exams of the academic session 2026-27 online on its official website. Once the exam schedule is announced, candidates will be able to download the exam date sheet from cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.nic.in. Nov 5, 2026 01:06 PM IST CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: No release date announced yet The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not declared any specific date for the release of the Class 10 and 12 exam date sheet. As observed from previous years’ release date trends, candidates can expect the exam schedule to be released any time soon. Students can download the sample papers and marking schemes online through the CBSE academics portal (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/Upscaled by AI) The board had earlier released the sample question papers and marking schemes for students appearing for the CBSE board exams 2027. The subject-wise sample papers along with their marking schemes are available on its official academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd