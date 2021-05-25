CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: States, UTs to share suggestions today

Final decision on CBSE class 12 board exams by June 1. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representational image

CBSE Board Class 12 Exams 2021 Live News Updates: The Education Ministry had asked all the states and union territories (UTs) to send their suggestions on class 12 board examinations by May 25. After participating in a meeting convened by the Centre on the Class 12 board exams conducted on May 23, It is likely that states will share their respective stands on board exams today.

Read | Scrap boards, vaccinate all students before any exam: Sisodia

The CBSE had proposed two options to the Education Ministry for evaluation of Class 12 students — conducting exams in the existing format only for around 20 major subjects or conducting one-and-half hour objective type exams of major subjects for students in their own schools.

However, several states such as Kerala, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Meghalaya have urged the Central government to vaccinate teachers and students on priority to ensure their safety during their time at the test centre.