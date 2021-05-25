scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: States, UTs to share suggestions today

CBSE Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Date Live News Update: several states such as Kerala, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Meghalaya have urged the Central Government to vaccinate teachers and students on priority to ensure their safety during their time at the test centre.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2021 12:14:00 pm
cbse exam date, 12th exam decision, cbse class 12 exam newsFinal decision on CBSE class 12 board exams by June 1. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representational image

CBSE Board Class 12 Exams 2021 Live News Updates: The Education Ministry had asked all the states and union territories (UTs) to send their suggestions on class 12 board examinations by May 25. After participating in a meeting convened by the Centre on the Class 12 board exams conducted on May 23, It is likely that states will share their respective stands on board exams today.

Read | Scrap boards, vaccinate all students before any exam: Sisodia

The CBSE had proposed two options to the Education Ministry for evaluation of Class 12 students — conducting exams in the existing format only for around 20 major subjects or conducting one-and-half hour objective type exams of major subjects for students in their own schools.

However, several states such as Kerala, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Meghalaya have urged the Central government to vaccinate teachers and students on priority to ensure their safety during their time at the test centre.

Live Blog

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021 LIVE Updates | Here's what state governments have to say

haryana board exam, haryana board class 12 exam, haryana class 12 board exam, class 12 board exam 2021, education news, class 12 exam news CBSE Date sheet will be released 15 days prior to exams. (Representational image)

Under the first option, the national board has suggested that examinations for 19 major subjects be held in the “existing format” and at designated examination centres — and marks for minor subjects be calculated on performance in the major subjects.

Under the second format, which will take only 45 days to wind up, the CBSE has proposed that Class 12 students sit for the major subject exams in their own schools (read self-centres), instead of designated centres. Apart from the shortened duration of the examination, a Class 12 student will appear for one language and three elective (read major) subjects only.

