CBSE Board Class 12 Exams 2021 Live Updates: Decision on boards and entrance exams likely today

CBSE cancels class 10, 12 board exams due to spike in COVID cases

CBSE Board Class 12 Exams 2021 Live News Updates: The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will conduct a high-level meeting today with all the states/UT education ministers, secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards as well as stakeholders to discuss pending Class 12 board exams, entrance examinations for professional courses.

Besides CBSE and CISCE, most state boards have deferred class 12 exams due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. Entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, etc have also postponed.

Read | Key meet on CBSE Class XII today, Board has two options: Test only ‘major’ subjects, long versus short

The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will be in attendance.