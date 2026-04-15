CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Know where and how to check marks – cbse.nic.in, Digilocker, Umang app, IVRS

CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced the results. Board officials have not informed the media whether the results will be released today or later this week. Before the pandemic, CBSE used to invite journalists for a press conference to announce the pass percentage and other key data. However, like in the past few years, this practice has been discontinued. Once declared, the results will be available online on the official CBSE websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to access their results through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates

Students will require their credentials to download the results. Students can download their results after entering the details. Please note that the CBSE Class 10th results are provisional; students must visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: How to download the result

To download the result, students are advised to follow these steps so that they can avoid unnecessary clicks.

Visit any of the following official websites of CBSE – cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in , Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results Enter your roll number, school number, admit card id number and date of birth. Click on the submit button to see your marksheet. Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: How to download the result from DigiLocker?

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in with your credentials or sign up for a new account if you don’t have one.

Step 3: Go to the CBSE Results section, which is located under the “Education” or “Results” tab.

Step 4: Enter your CBSE roll number, school number, and other required details.

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Step 5: After entering the necessary information, you should be able to access your Class 10 results.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: How to download the result from UMANG?

Step 1: You need to download the UMANG App.

Step 2: Create an account and log in with your registered number.

Step 3: Click on the link to check the CBSE Class 10 result 2026.

Step 4: Enter your details, like roll number and submit.

Step 5: Check your result displayed on the screen.

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Details to check on CBSE Class 10 Results

Students are advised to check these details thoroughly on their marksheets, as these marksheets are required to get admission in different undergraduate programmes.

1. Name of the student

2. Registration number

3. Subject-wise Marks

4. Total Marks

5. Grade or Division

6. Father’s and Mother’s Name

Also read | CBSE 10th Results 2026: Is APAAR ID important for exam results? FAQs answered

It is advised that students should take a printout of their marksheet to use it in the future. Once the CBSE secondary exam result is published, students can download it through the Digilocker method too.

Students who appeared in CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations require a minimum aggregate score of 33% in their results to be declared passed. Those who fail to score 33% will be given another chance in the compartment examination.

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In 2025 and 2024, the board announced the Class 10 and 12 board results on May 13. In 2023, the CBSE Class 10 board exam results were declared on May 12. In 2022, CBSE class 10 and 12 results were declared on July 24.