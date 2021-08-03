scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be available at Digilocker, websites

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Class 10 students are being prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, as the examinations could not be conducted due to the pandemic. The results will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2021 11:36:00 am
cbse board 10th result 2021, cbse result 2021 class 10, cbse result 2021CBSE 10th result 2021: Check at cbseresults.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results today. The results will be announced at 12 noon. Students can check their results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in.

The Class 10 examinations were scheduled to start on May 4 and end on June 7, in offline mode. The practical examinations were to be conducted from March 1. However, the surge in Covid-19 cases caused the Board to announce the cancellation of Class 10 examinations.

Read | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021: How to check result online, download via Digilocker

The CBSE results for Class 10 students are being prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, as the examinations could not be conducted due to the pandemic.

According to this alternative assessment plan, 20 marks are based on internal assessments which have been conducted by schools, 10 marks are allotted to periodic/unit tests, 30 marks are allotted to half-yearly exams, and 40 marks are allotted to pre-board exam scores. In case any school has not conducted a particular component of assessment, a Result Committee has been formed in every school to decide on the criteria for awarding marks.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021: How to download roll number

As many as 91.46 per cent of students had passed the exam in 2020. This was a slight increase from 2019 when 91.1 per cent of students could clear the class 10 board exams conducted by the CBSE. This was a huge leap from 88.67 per cent in 2018.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Scores to be available at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in  

11:34 (IST)03 Aug 2021
CBSE Class 10 result: Not happy with results? Here’s what to do

Since there were no exams held this year, students will not be able to make use of the rechecking provision. As students cannot get their answer sheets evaluated, they need to opt for other measures. If students are unhappy with the marks awarded as per the alternate marking scheme, they can choose to appear for offline exams. 

11:32 (IST)03 Aug 2021
CBSE class 10 result 2021: How to get marksheet via Digilocker

From mark sheet to migration certificates to pass certificates even the skill certificates obtained by students, all the documents will be available digitally. Students will be able to get them at Digilocker. To visit Digilocker. Students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit Google PlayStore or Apple store app in your mobile
Step 2: Login using CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and entre the last 6 digits of your roll number
Step 3: Account credentials will be sent via SMS

11:30 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Results of around 21.5 lakh Class 10 students to be decalred soon

This year, over 21.5 lakh students of CBSE Class 10 registered to appear for the board exams. However, the exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The results of these students will be declared based on the alternate assessment policy.

11:28 (IST)03 Aug 2021
CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2021: How to check the score

Step 1: Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out of the scorecard for further reference

11:21 (IST)03 Aug 2021
CBSE urges Class 10 students to download roll numbers
11:18 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Can Class 10 results be checked without roll number?

The candidates will only be able to check their results by entering the roll number. Since admit cards were not released, the candidates are not aware of their roll numbers to check their results. To facilitate the students, the board has created an online facility to check the roll numbers allotted to them.

11:15 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Steps to download ‘roll number finder’ to check CBSE Class 10 scorecard

Step 1: Visit the website – www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Roll number finder’

Step 3: On the new page, select your class 

Step 4: Enter your name, school code, father’s name and mother’s name

Step 5: Click on search data

Step 6: Your roll number will appear on the screen

11:13 (IST)03 Aug 2021
CBSE Class X evaluation criteria explained

11:11 (IST)03 Aug 2021
CBSE Class 10 result: When released, where to check

The central board is expected to release the class 10 result today at 12 pm. Once released, students can check the results on the board’s official websites- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. or cbse.gov.in. Students can alternatively check the results through SMS, and Digilocker as well

11:07 (IST)03 Aug 2021
CBSE Class 10 result to be announced at 12 noon
11:06 (IST)03 Aug 2021
CBSE to declare Class X result based on special assessment criteria

11:03 (IST)03 Aug 2021
CBSE Class 10 exams were cancelled due to pandemic

Initially, the board had postponed the exams in view of Covid spread. But, amid the ongoing pandemic, it became impossible to conduct offline exams. Hence, on June 1, however CBSE later announced the cancellation of class 10 board exams.

11:00 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Wait is over, CBSE to release Class 10 results today

The CBSE will be releasing the class 10 board results today. The results will be available on cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.gov.in.

cbse class 10 results, cbse results, class 10 results, The CBSE results for Class 10 students are being prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment this year. File.

Among regions, Trivandrum had emerged as the top-performer. In 2020, it had observed a pass percentage of 99.28 per cent. In class 10 as well as class 12 results, Trivandrum had emerged as the top performer. In 2019, it had witnessed an all-time high pass percentage of 99.85

