CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be available at Digilocker, websites

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results today. The results will be announced at 12 noon. Students can check their results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in.
The Class 10 examinations were scheduled to start on May 4 and end on June 7, in offline mode. The practical examinations were to be conducted from March 1. However, the surge in Covid-19 cases caused the Board to announce the cancellation of Class 10 examinations.
The CBSE results for Class 10 students are being prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, as the examinations could not be conducted due to the pandemic.
According to this alternative assessment plan, 20 marks are based on internal assessments which have been conducted by schools, 10 marks are allotted to periodic/unit tests, 30 marks are allotted to half-yearly exams, and 40 marks are allotted to pre-board exam scores. In case any school has not conducted a particular component of assessment, a Result Committee has been formed in every school to decide on the criteria for awarding marks.
As many as 91.46 per cent of students had passed the exam in 2020. This was a slight increase from 2019 when 91.1 per cent of students could clear the class 10 board exams conducted by the CBSE. This was a huge leap from 88.67 per cent in 2018.
Since there were no exams held this year, students will not be able to make use of the rechecking provision. As students cannot get their answer sheets evaluated, they need to opt for other measures. If students are unhappy with the marks awarded as per the alternate marking scheme, they can choose to appear for offline exams.
From mark sheet to migration certificates to pass certificates even the skill certificates obtained by students, all the documents will be available digitally. Students will be able to get them at Digilocker. To visit Digilocker. Students can follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit Google PlayStore or Apple store app in your mobile
Step 2: Login using CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and entre the last 6 digits of your roll number
Step 3: Account credentials will be sent via SMS
This year, over 21.5 lakh students of CBSE Class 10 registered to appear for the board exams. However, the exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The results of these students will be declared based on the alternate assessment policy.
Step 1: Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out of the scorecard for further reference
The candidates will only be able to check their results by entering the roll number. Since admit cards were not released, the candidates are not aware of their roll numbers to check their results. To facilitate the students, the board has created an online facility to check the roll numbers allotted to them.
Step 1: Visit the website – www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Roll number finder’
Step 3: On the new page, select your class
Step 4: Enter your name, school code, father’s name and mother’s name
Step 5: Click on search data
Step 6: Your roll number will appear on the screen
The central board is expected to release the class 10 result today at 12 pm. Once released, students can check the results on the board’s official websites- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. or cbse.gov.in. Students can alternatively check the results through SMS, and Digilocker as well
Initially, the board had postponed the exams in view of Covid spread. But, amid the ongoing pandemic, it became impossible to conduct offline exams. Hence, on June 1, however CBSE later announced the cancellation of class 10 board exams.
The CBSE will be releasing the class 10 board results today. The results will be available on cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.gov.in.