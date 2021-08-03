CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be available at Digilocker, websites

CBSE 10th result 2021: Check at cbseresults.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results today. The results will be announced at 12 noon. Students can check their results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in.

The Class 10 examinations were scheduled to start on May 4 and end on June 7, in offline mode. The practical examinations were to be conducted from March 1. However, the surge in Covid-19 cases caused the Board to announce the cancellation of Class 10 examinations.

The CBSE results for Class 10 students are being prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, as the examinations could not be conducted due to the pandemic.

According to this alternative assessment plan, 20 marks are based on internal assessments which have been conducted by schools, 10 marks are allotted to periodic/unit tests, 30 marks are allotted to half-yearly exams, and 40 marks are allotted to pre-board exam scores. In case any school has not conducted a particular component of assessment, a Result Committee has been formed in every school to decide on the criteria for awarding marks.

As many as 91.46 per cent of students had passed the exam in 2020. This was a slight increase from 2019 when 91.1 per cent of students could clear the class 10 board exams conducted by the CBSE. This was a huge leap from 88.67 per cent in 2018.