CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of over 18.89 lakh students who registered to appear for the class 10 board exams will be declared today at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to check results at Digi locker and Umang app. The CBSE class 10 results 2020 are special because this year, the marks have been awarded without conducting all the exams.

For the exam which was not conducted, CBSE has awarded marks based on an average of the highest three marks obtained in subjects for which marks were held. For those who appeared in three exams only the best of two papers will be considered. Those who appeared in one or two exams, the internal assessment will also be considered, as per the board.

To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall. In CBSE class 10 result 2019, as many as 91.1 per cent of the about 18 lakh students had cleared the exam. In 2018, the pass percentage was at 88.67 per cent. For recently announced CBSE class 12 result the pass percentage has gone up. The upward trend is expected to continue for class 10 as well.