scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
COVID19
Live now

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today

BSE Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Results to be available at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. For CBSE 10th results 2019, as many as 91.1 per cent cleared the exam. Like in class 12, the pass percentage is expected to go up for class 10 as well.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2020 8:39:18 am
cbse, cbse result, cbse result 2020, cbse results 2020, cbse 10th result 2020, cbse board 10th result 2020, cbse result 2020 class 10, cbse result 2020 class 10, cbse result online, cbse result 2020 online, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in, cbse,nic.in result 2020, cbseresults.nic.in result 2020, cbse board class 10 result 2020 CBSE 10th result 2020: Check at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of over 18.89 lakh students who registered to appear for the class 10 board exams will be declared today at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to check results at Digi locker and Umang app. The CBSE class 10 results 2020 are special because this year, the marks have been awarded without conducting all the exams.

For the exam which was not conducted, CBSE has awarded marks based on an average of the highest three marks obtained in subjects for which marks were held. For those who appeared in three exams only the best of two papers will be considered. Those who appeared in one or two exams, the internal assessment will also be considered, as per the board.

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Live: Follow updates in Hindi

To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall. In CBSE class 10 result 2019, as many as 91.1 per cent of the about 18 lakh students had cleared the exam. In 2018, the pass percentage was at 88.67 per cent. For recently announced CBSE class 12 result the pass percentage has gone up. The upward trend is expected to continue for class 10 as well.

Live Blog

CBSE Class 10 result 2020 LIVE Updates: Know pass percentage, meet topper and check result analysis here

08:39 (IST)15 Jul 2020
What is CBSE's new evaluation scheme?

This year several board exams were affected due to Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown, including CBSE. The board had initially decided to conduct the pending exams in July, but looking at the significant rise in the Covid-19 graph, it was decided that the pending exams will be cancelled and the marks for the same will be evaluated under a new scheme. Know how this new evaluation scheme works   

08:11 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Ways to check your results

A series of websites host the CBSE list. The list of websites are - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in. However, due to high influx chances of the websites crashing is pretty high, in that case there are alternative methods to check results. Find out

08:03 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results today. The time of the result declaration was not mentioned by the board, but considering the media reports the results are expected to be declared in the afternoon. 

cbse, cbse result, cbse result 2020, cbse results 2020, cbse 10th result 2020, cbse board 10th result 2020, cbse result 2020 class 10, cbse result 2020 class 10, cbse result online, cbse result 2020 online, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in, cbse,nic.in result 2020, cbseresults.nic.in result 2020, cbse board class 10 result 2020 CBSE 10th result LIVE updates

CBSE is unlikely to release the merit list this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The certificates including the pass certificate, mark sheet etc will be made available to students via digi locker, UMANG app, and other facilities. In 2019, Ish Madan got rank 1 in CBSE class 10 results with 499 marks out of 500.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd