CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020: How to check via websites, Umang app

CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Check result at cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Check result at cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 result on July 15, however, the result time is not confirmed yet. Once released, over 18 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. The result can also be accessed via the Umang app.

The class 10 exams were scheduled to be held in February and March, but it was postponed midway due to coronavirus pandemic. The board later decided to cancel the pending exams and assess the candidates on the basis of a new evaluation scheme.

FOLLOW | CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

Based on the inputs of an internal expert committee, CBSE took the decision in consultation with the HRD Ministry. According to the scheme, the results of students who have completed examination in all subjects will be declared based on their performance. For students who have appeared for more than three subjects, average of the marks obtained in three best-performing subjects will be awarded for subjects whose examinations have not been held yet.

READ | All you need to know about CBSE 10th result

The scheme also says that students who have appeared in only three subjects, average of marks in two best-performing subjects will be awarded for papers whose exams have not been conducted. The majority of the examines, who were going to appear for Board exams in July, belong to the category of students who had completed three or more papers.

READ | CBSE 12th result 2020: Lucknow girl Divyanshi Jain scores 100%, want to study History in Delhi University

CBSE class 10 result 2020: How to check marks online

Step 1: Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

How to check result via indianexpress.com

Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com to get their results on their mobile phone and email id. In order to complete the registration a candidate needs to fill the box below.

CBSE class 10 result 2020: How to download mark sheet CBSE Class 10th result via Umang app CBSE Class 10th result via Umang app From mark sheet to migration certificates to pass certificate even the skill certificates obtained by students, all the documents will be available digitally. Students will be able to get them at digi-locker. To visit digi locker. Students can follow these steps – Explained | How CBSE managed to rank students who did not appear in exams Step 1: Visit Google PlayStore or Apple store app in your mobile

Step 2: Login using CBSE registered mobile number, OPT and entre the last 6 digit of your roll number

Step 3: Account credentials will be sent via SMS Coronavirus Explained Karnataka goes past Gujarat, now has fourth biggest caseload

Explained: How immunity is developed

A common molecular feature in antibodies that fight coronavirus Click here for more Go to Digi locker app or website and get the mark sheet. Students can also refer to the UMANG app in their app stores to get digital certificates. How to Check the CBSE Class 12th Result 2020 through IVRS The students can check CBSE 10th result 2020 through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System). Just dial the below mention numbers after the official declaration of the result and tell your roll number and date of birth – 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), 011 – 24300699 (other parts of India). Result through SMS and email Result will also be sent to the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile and on email ids. Result can also be obtained by sending SMS on mobile number 7738299899 To pass the exams, candidates need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall. Copy of the marks memo will act as provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheet will be available via digi locker facility. Schools can also give marksheets when they reopen.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd